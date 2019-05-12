Weather Authority: Rainy Mother's Day with cool temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Mother's Day this Sunday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 53 degrees amid cloud coverage and periods of rain.

Clouds and cooler temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 53 Low: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High: 53 Low: 47

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 67 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 70 Low: 52