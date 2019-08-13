Weather Authority: Risk of severe storms weakens; Flash Flood Watch still in effect

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Tuesday, with a Flash Flood Watch anticipated for southeastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey.

The threat for severe thunderstorms continues to lessen for Tuesday afternoon as more favorable conditions have shifted to our south. The Slight Risk category has been removed from the region. Strong to severe thunderstorms are still possible, though they would remain localized. As the strongest thunderstorms shift southward, so too should the heaviest rainfall.

Heavy downpours may still accompany some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch will still be in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight.

Temperatures are expected to see a dip, with a high of 82 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday and Thursday before the region dries out this weekend.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 73