You need to make this much to live comfortably in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

The Brief How much money do you need to make to live comfortably in your state? A new study broke it down for single adults and families of four. Here's how Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware ranked.



If you want to afford vacations, retirement, education and the occasional emergency while paying for everyday necessities, you may want to take a look at the cost of living where you live.

By the numbers:

A study by SmartAsset analyzed how much income is needed to live comfortably in each state this year.

Hawaii ended up requiring the highest salary, but how did Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware compare:

New Jersey

New Jersey came in at No. 6 for both a single adult ($108,992) and a family of four ($282,714).

That's up nearly 6 percent for a single adult from last year, and more than 12 percent for a family.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania ended up in 22nd place for a single adult ($95,306). However, the state dropped in ranking to No. 16 for a family of four ($248,435).

Delaware

Delaware also fell in the 20s with a No. 21 ranking for single adults ($97,469) and No. 25 for a family of four ($223,142).

Dig deeper:

To determine how much money residents need to live comfortably in each state, SmartAsset used the 50/30/20 budget rule.

The rule allocates 50 percent of your income to necessities, 30 percent to discretionary spending, and 20 percent to long-term goals.

"With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the salary needed to live comfortably in each state – the pre-tax income needed for necessities, long-term savings and a little extra breathing room – and how it has changed each year."