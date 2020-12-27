Weather Authority: Rollercoaster temperatures for upcoming week

Sunday begins with a pleasant start with mild temperatures and continues to be that way throughout the day with slightly cloudy skies.

It will be a high of 40s for most parts of the region Sunday. There will be an overnight low in the 30s into Monday.

As the week continues, there will be a mixed bag of temperatures to contend with including highs in the 50s by the end of the week.

Temperatures will continue on the mild side with temperatures on Monday reaching a high of 49 degrees while Tuesday will bring a high of only 38 degrees.

Wednesday temperatures will begin to rise again and by Thursday and Friday we will see highs nearing 60; however, there will be rain both days to ring in the New Year.

