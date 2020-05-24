Weather Authority: Seasonable Memorial Day with sun and clouds

Expect a seasonable Memorial Day across the region with temperatures in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies.

Morning conditions will start chilly with temperatures in Philadelphia in the 50s. Thermometers will rise as the sunshine breaks through cloud cover during the afternoon hours.

Expect a high of 74 degrees in Philadelphia. Areas to the north of the city can also expect to hover near 70. The shore crowd will experience slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Tuesday will kick off an extended dose of summer for our region. Temperatures will crank up to 80 in the city and remain toasty through the weekend. The sudden warm weather could lead to rain later in the week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High: 77, Low: 56

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live