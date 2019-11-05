Weather Authority: Seasonable Tuesday with AM clouds, PM sun

The Philadelphia area is slated for more a more mild Election Day Tuesday, with temperatures starting in the 40s and ending in the lower 60s.

Plenty of cloud coverage is in the forecast. A few showers are expected down the Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service has issued its first forecast for snow this season for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Forecasters say light snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning for northwest New Jersey and Pennsylvania's southern Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

The weather service is emphasizing only light snow accumulations are possible. Forecasters are predicting less than one inch.

Temperatures will take a dip by Friday, with a high of 45 degrees.

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 62 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 45 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 37