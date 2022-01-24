Weather Authority: Seasonably chilly Monday night will give way to warmer Tuesday

A seasonal and mainly sunny Monday will take us into a warmer Tuesday, but, as FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says, that’s the one nice day, in terms of temperatures, as the bitter cold air returns Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday night will see seasonally cold temperatures, with lows reaching the lower 30’s under cloudy and dry skies.

Tuesday morning, across the Delaware Valley, will see temperatures rise into the 40’s quickly, under partly cloudy skies. But, temperatures won’t remain there as the afternoon progresses, temps will begin to drop as an arctic blast approaches the region.

Temps are down big time Wednesday, with highs only reaching the 20’s. The air mass remains into Thursday.

Later on in the week, a coastal storm may form and approach close to the area, though the brunt of that system may reach further north into New England. Forecasters will monitor and update as data is adjusted throughout the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry and cloudy. Low: 32

TUESDAY: Wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Colder & windy. High: 32, Low: 22

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 34, Low: 13

