Eagles rookie Makai Lemon to wear No. 9, last worn by Nick Foles

The Brief Makai Lemon announced that he will wear No. 9 at his introductory press conference on Thursday. The number was last worn by Nick Foles, who earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors while leading the Eagles to a championship. Foles personally reached out to Lemon prior to the announcement, according to the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie class arrived this week with fresh energy—and a notable jersey decision from first-round pick Makai Lemon.

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Lemon announced that he will wear No. 9, a number that carries recent significance in Philadelphia. It was last worn by Nick Foles, who earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors while leading the Eagles to a championship.

A number with history

What they're saying:

"I appreciate the Eagles so much and Nick Foles, especially, to pass that number down," Lemon said. "Such a great player when he was here wearing that number 9, led them to the Super Bowl. I definitely cherish that so much. I’ll represent the number 9 well."

Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41–33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images).

Foles personally reached out prior to the announcement, the team said.

"He wanted to speak to me on the phone before anybody else told me," Lemon said. "I appreciate him and hope that I can meet him soon."

The backstory:

Lemon, selected 20th overall, previously wore No. 6 during his college career at the University of Southern California. That number, however, is already claimed in Philadelphia by fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who made it clear he would be keeping it, according to the team.

What's next:

With practices set to begin this weekend, Lemon will take the field for the first time in midnight green, carrying not just a jersey—but a piece of recent Eagles history.