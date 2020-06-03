Weather Authority: Several counties under severe thunderstorm warning

Exiting thunderstorms will give way to more severe thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Morning rain that began overnight will resolve temporarily in the morning but as the heat and humidity builds as the day progresses, the Philadelphia region is expected to have severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Philadelphia and parts of the surrounding counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for the following counties:

PENNSYLVANIA:

Berks County

Advertisement

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Northampton County

Philadelphia County

NEW JERSEY:

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Gloucester County

Mercer County

Salem County

DELAWARE:

New Castle County

Temperatures could reach into the 90s Wednesday with damaging winds reaching more than 60 mph.

Hail is also possible as the severe thunderstorms move in across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Shower possible (AM), partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 66

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live