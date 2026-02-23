LIVE | Winter storm hits Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware: Track snow updates

A massive winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow across parts of the Philadelphia area Sunday night into Monday morning, and the snow is still falling.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain in effect as the storm is expected to linger through Monday afternoon for Philadelphia, and into the evening hours for the Jersey Shore.

Heavy snow and strong winds are creating dangerous travel conditions across the Philadelphia area — follow this live blog for the latest updates on snowfall, road conditions, power outages and weather alerts.

11 a.m. — Track plowing near your home in Philadelphia

Snow plows are already out in full force in Philadelphia after Sunday's major storm dumped more than a foot of snow across the city.

You can check the progress of snow plows in the city by accessing the interactive map on Phila.gov.

9:45 a.m. — Downed tree shuts down road in Doylestown

Tower Hill Road is currently closed between Elfman Drive due to a tree blocking the roadway.

9:30 a.m. — Snow totals increase, with some counties seeing more than 20 inches of snow

9:15 a.m. — Power outages increase for thousands of customers

9 a.m. — FOX 29 Weather Team's future snowfall predictions through the end of the storm

8:30 a.m. — Tree topples onto cars in Ambler

8:20 a.m. — More than 100,000 people without power across the region

8:10 a.m. NJ State Police extend travel restrictions until noon

All non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal, and interstate roadways during this period.

The New Jersey Turnpike is exempt from this restriction.

Violators may face penalties under state law.

8 a.m. — New Jersey extends State of Emergency to noon

Gov. Mikie Sherrill spoke with Good Day Philadelphia on the latest storm updates, including a State of Emergency extension.

7:30 a.m. — 18 inches or more reported in parts of PA, NJ, DE

A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.

7 a.m. — Monday morning snow forecast

6:30 a.m. — SEPTA disruptions for Monday

SEPTA is advising riders of the following service updates:

All bus services, including G service, are suspended until further notice.

T service is diverted to 40th & Market Streets.

Regional Rail is temporarily suspended until safety inspections are complete.

M service is operating only between 69th Street Transit Center and Radnor Station.

L, B, and D services are operating as normal. However, delays and cancellations are likely.

5:30 a.m. — Snow brings tree down in Rittenhouse Square

5 a.m. — Flight cancellations and delays at PHL

