Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms dump buckets of rain across region

Thursday got off to a warm and sultry start but heavy rain and strong storms returned to parts of our area this afternoon.

Between 2 p.m. and midnight, most of the region will see periods of heavy rain leaving an inch or two of water behind. Flash flood watches are in effect for Philadelphia and most of the surrounding counties.

After midnight, the showers and storms should clear out and make way for a warm and sunny day Friday. Expect highs to approach 90 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.