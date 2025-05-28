Honduran man wanted for deadly shooting inside Trenton rowhome
TRENTON - A Honduran man is being sought in Trenton for his alleged role in a fatal shooting that unfolded inside a rowhome last March.
Alfonso Inestroza, who prosecutors say also goes by Franquin Inestroza-Martinez, is suspected of fatally shooting 55-year-old Estaban Vicente Sacalox.
The deadly shooting was reported after the neighbor of an attached property reported finding bullet holes in their wall.
What we know:
Investigators believe the deadly shooting happened inside a property on the 300 block of Dayton Street on March 17.
Police were called to the rowhome after a neighbor reported finding bullet holes in their wall, and conducted a welfare check on the adjacent property.
Officers found Sacalox shot multiple times in the torso and pronounced him dead at the scene.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Inestroza's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
He is described as 5'3, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.