Honduran man wanted for deadly shooting inside Trenton rowhome

What we know:

Alfonso Inestroza, also known as Franquin Inestroza-Martinez, is being sought for the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Estaban Vicente Sacalox.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting happened inside a property on the 300 block of Dayton Street on March 17.

Police were called to the rowhome after a neighbor reported finding bullet holes in their wall, and conducted a welfare check on the adjacent property.

Officers found Sacalox shot multiple times in the torso and pronounced him dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Inestroza's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

He is described as 5'3, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.