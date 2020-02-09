Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Showers Tuesday morning; more rain ahead

By and FOX 29 staff
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Monday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr and Scott Williams have the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy and mild week ahead. 

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week until a cold front moves in on Friday. 

___ 

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 35 Low: 14

___

