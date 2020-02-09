Weather Authority: Showers Tuesday morning; more rain ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy and mild week ahead.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week until a cold front moves in on Friday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 35 Low: 14

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live