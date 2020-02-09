Weather Authority: Showers Tuesday morning; more rain ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy and mild week ahead.
Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week until a cold front moves in on Friday.
___
TUESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 35 Low: 14
___
