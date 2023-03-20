Weather Authority: Spring is here! Tuesday to see sunny skies and temps in the 60s

Spring is here, but it didn't quite feel like it on Monday.

Temperatures teetered around 50 degrees across the Delaware Valley with lots of sunshine overhead to welcome the new season.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s to make for another cold, but clear night.

A southernly wind flow will bring the temperatures up to the 60s on Tuesday. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with the loads of sunshine and 60 degree temps it has to offer.

Clouds are expected to move in on Wednesday as rain chances increase for the rest of the week.

Forecasters say there is a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. The wet weather is expected to move in by 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The chances of rain only increase after that with Friday expected to see on-and-off showers all day.

The unsettled weather isn't expected to let up until Sunday when the sun will make its return.

_________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Best day of the week. High: 62, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 62, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 69, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 57, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 54, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 59, Low: 44

MONDAY: Rain returns. High: 59, Low: 42