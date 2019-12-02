Weather Authority: Storm expected to bring snow to parts of the area

The first week of December is expected to bring our first taste of winter with it.

A storm moving off the coast of New Jersey brought rain to the area Sunday and is expected to bring even more rain and snow on Monday.

Expect the evening rush to see more of an impact as precipitation continues into the overnight hours. The Philadelphia area will see snow showers, while north and east of the city will get accumulating snow.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning to include Bucks, Montgomery and Mercer Counties from 6 a.m. Monday, December 2 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 3.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware County, Chester County, Berks County in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Ocean Counties in New Jersey from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

State government offices in New Jersey will close early as the state braces for the impact of the storm.

The same storm has pummeled the U.S. for days as it moved cross country, dumping heavy snow from California to the Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

FOX 29 Weather Authority seven-day forecast: