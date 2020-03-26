Weather Authority: Sunny and pleasant Thursday slated for region, rain ahead

Expect a warm and pleasant Thursday across the region, with plenty of sunshine.

Morning conditions will begin chilly, but quickly rise as the day progresses. Mid-morning temps will sit in the 40s and climb into the 50s during the afternoon hours. Philadelphia will peak at a high of 60 on Thursday.

A quiet night dry night will give way to scatter showers early Friday morning. Expect the spotty rain to begin around 2 a.m. and last through 10 a.m. Precipitation will clear during the afternoon and temperatures will rise to a high of 63.

Another heavy band of rain will impact the area on Saturday with cooler temperatures. Sunday, however, will be partly sunny with a high of 70.

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 60

FRIDAY: Morning rain, some sun. High: 63, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 55, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Warmer, PM storms. High: 70, Low: 48

