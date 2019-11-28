Weather Authority: Sunny, blustery Thanksgiving Day

While parts of the county brace for snowstorms this Thanksgiving, the Delaware Valley will only be dealing with sunshine and blustery winds.

Expect highs approaching 50 degrees Thursday as a cold front that moved off-shore overnight left gusty winds behind.

After Thanksgiving dinner, temperatures will be dropping. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs only reaching the mid-40s.

Come Sunday, we'll have our eyes on a low-pressure system that is expected to bring some snow to the western parts of the country.

Sunday morning FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for temperatures in the 30s with a mix of snow and sleet possible. In the afternoon, we'll likely warm up into the 40s as we deal with scattered showers.

Areas in the Pocono mountains could see more snow than rain Sunday.

