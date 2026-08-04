Homicides in Philadelphia have fallen: What Philly's police commissioner says is working

The Brief Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss improved homicide and violent crime numbers. Homicides in Philadelphia have dropped 24% to date, and overall violent crimes have fallen by 4%. Bethel credits his department's strategy and community policing for the improved numbers.



The number of homicides in Philadelphia has taken a meaningful drop more than halfway through the year.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel joined Good Day Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest statistics and how the city has fought back on crime.

What we know:

According to the latest crime data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 102 homicides in the city in 2026.

That figure represents a 24% drop from the number of homicides in Philadelphia at this time last year of 135, data shows.

"I'm proud of the men and women of this department," Bethel said. "We know where our crime is, we know our strategy."

Bethel added that the Shooting Investigations Group has solved 40% of shootings this year, and close to 100% of homicides.

There's also been a notable drop in the number of overall violent crime in the city, falling over 4% from this time a year ago.

What they're saying:

Bethel believes that community policing and outreach through events like National Night Out have helped improve crime numbers.

"You don't keep a city of this size safe just by policing, just by programs, it's the people too," Bethel said.

Started in Lower Merion in 1984, National Night Out is designed to bridge the gap between police and the communities they serve.

"It gives us an opportunity to slow things down, we're not running from job to job," Bethel said.

There are over 20 National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia. You can find all of them here.