Weather Authority: Sunny, blustery Tuesday slated for Philadelphia

Don't let the sunshine fool you, Tuesday will be blustery and cold across the Delaware Valley.

Wind gust will help make seasonable temperatures feel colder across the region with highs struggling to reach past 40.

Tuesday morning will begin with temperatures that will feel below freezing, but warm to 43 by noontime in the city. Thermometers will peak at 44 during the afternoon before dropping back towards the 30s by night time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Tuesday a 7 out of 10.

The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine that will last through the weekend. FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio is forecasting sun, clouds and temps in the mid-40s from Wednesday into the weekend.

_______________________

Advertisement

Tuesday: Sunny, blustery. High: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 34

Thursday: Sunny, windy. High: 44, Low: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 48, Low: 32