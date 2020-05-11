Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Tuesday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and breezy Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of the area on Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties from midnight through 9 a.m. Tuesday: Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie.

Temperatures rebound throughout the day with a high of 59.

If you’ve gotten a head start on planting, you may want to cover your plants overnight to protect them from the cold.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Late-week rain appears likely from Friday to Sunday, but highs are forecasted to touch the 80s.

Advertisement

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 63, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 69, Low: 43

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live