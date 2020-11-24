Weather Authority: Sunny but chilly Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is in for another chilly, but sunny day on Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for high temperatures that may not make it out of the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy, but slightly warmer with a high of 56, though it will be windy.

Thanksgiving Day will bring our next chance of showers but will be warmer with a high of 61 degrees.

