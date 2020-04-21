Weather Authority: Sunny, chilly Wednesday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and chilly Wednesday.
A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the 30s before rebounding to the 40s and 50s with gusty winds.
Rain returns to the forecast Thursday with PM showers.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 36
Advertisement
THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40
FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live