Weather Authority: Sunny, chilly Wednesday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and chilly Wednesday.

A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 30s before rebounding to the 40s and 50s with gusty winds.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday with PM showers.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49

