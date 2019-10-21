Weather Authority: Sunny, clear start to the week

After a wet and dreary Sunday, the week will be off to a much more pleasant start Monday.

Expect sunny and pleasant conditions with some gusty winds and highs in the upper 60s Monday.

Tuesday, we’ll be back to those wet and dreary conditions with clouds and rain later in the day. Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Conditions should clear up later in the week with more sun and highs in the mid-60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For the latest forecasts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app!