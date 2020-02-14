Weather Authority: Sunny, cold Saturday ahead

Gear up with the coldest start of the season Saturday morning with lows in the teens.

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. By Sunday, it turns milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a few more clouds passing by. President's Day stays nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 50. The rain returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A code blue is in effect for the area through Sunday.

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 34, Low: 16

Sunday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 28

Monday: Sunny, nice. High: 52, Low: 34