Weather Authority: Sunny, humid Tuesday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and humid Tuesday with warmer temperatures than we experienced Monday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 84 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 93 degrees by Wednesday before dropping to the mid-60s on Thursday.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the exception of Thursday, which will see some showers.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 84 Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 93 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Showers. High: 65 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 66 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 63 Low: 50