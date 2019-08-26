Weather Authority: Sunny Monday with pleasant temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Monday with pleasant temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the upper-70s for the start of the week before rising to the mid-80s.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

MONDAY: Sunny and mild temps. High: 79 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 68