Weather Authority: Sunny Monday with pleasant temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Monday with pleasant temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to hover around the upper-70s for the start of the week before rising to the mid-80s.
MONDAY: Sunny and mild temps. High: 79 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 63
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 68