Weather Authority: Sunny Sunday with cooler temperatures

After a cloudy, rainy and mild Christmas Day, sunny skies on Sunday are just a one-day special. Dress warmly, if you're headed to the game, as colder temperatures move in along with breezy conditions. It will feel colder than the forecasted high of 50 degrees.

With a tease of sun Monday morning right around sunrise, it’ll be cloudy the rest of the day, with some spotty showers. It's chilly Monday, too and, instead of a high of 50 like Sunday’s forecast, we're lucky just to make it to the low 40’s. At least there won't be a wind chill on Monday.

The 50’s are back Tuesday, and they stick around for a few days. Tuesday is forecasted to be dry, but showers return Wednesday and Thursday. While neither day will be a washout, the off and on showers will be an inconvenience.

We close out the year with sunny skies Friday and start the new year with sun on Saturday. Temps will be in the low 40’s to ring in the new year with highs projected to be near 50 both Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Windy, chilly afternoon. High: 50, Low: 32

MONDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 42, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 44

