Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday afternoon makes way for a dry and seasonable week

Monday's stormy conditions have subsided in our area and have moved north, making way for a sunny and dry Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures were in the high 70s and low 80s across the Delaware Valley with overnight lows plummeting into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures in the 80s.

Forecasters say the rest of the week will remain dry with plenty of sun before a warm and humid weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 83, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High: 77, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Stays nice. High: 82, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 86, Low: 64

MONDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 89, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 91, Low: 70