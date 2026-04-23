Bagelocity Soup King owner in Bensalem charged with indecent assault of employees

The Brief Bensalem Police charged Larry Ferreira, owner of Bagelocity Soup King, with indecent assault and harassment. Multiple current and former employees reported inappropriate conduct and harassment. Police are asking anyone with information or concerns to contact Bensalem Detectives.



Bensalem Police have charged 59-year-old Larry Ferreira, owner of Bagelocity Soup King, with indecent assault and harassment after several employees reported ongoing inappropriate behavior, according to a press release.

Police say multiple employees reported inappropriate conduct

What we know:

Police say a former employee first reported workplace harassment and inappropriate conduct by Ferreira.

Detectives then interviewed several current and former employees, who described similar behavior.

Police say Ferreira’s actions included inappropriate physical contact with female employees, sexual harassment both in person and through cellphone communication, and ongoing verbal abuse spanning several years.

What you can do:

Bensalem Police are asking anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been victimized by Ferreira to contact detectives at (215) 633-3719.

Police say the investigation began after a former employee came forward with allegations. Detectives followed up by speaking with other employees, which led to the current charges.

The case remains open as police continue their investigation and seek additional information from the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the number of alleged victims or whether additional charges may be filed.