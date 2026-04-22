Video shows driver slam into Philadelphia police station lobby: 'Clearly a deliberate act'

The Brief Surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District building on Tuesday afternoon. Five people were inside the lobby when the SUV crashed through the glass double doors. No arrests or charges have been reported as of Wednesday morning.



Shocking surveillance video captures the moment police say a disgruntled driver intentionally rammed into the lobby of a Philadelphia police station on Tuesday afternoon, leaving five people hurt.

What we know:

The alleged intentional car ramming happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District building on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue.

Investigators say the driver, who remains unidentified, was in contact with police earlier in the day about a domestic incident involving his father.

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Five people were inside the 2nd District lobby when the black Hyundai SUV came crashing through the glass doors. The driver was immediately arrested, and a bomb squad was called in to clear the car.

"It is clearly a deliberate act," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Five people were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

What's New?:

Surveillance video shared by police and a nearby restaurant captures the moments surrounding the crash.

Video from Queens Market Halal Food shows the SUV driving south on Castor Avenue, when the driver slows down and makes a left-hand turn, heading directly into the 2nd District building.

Surveillance footage from inside the lobby shows the SUV slamming through the building's glass double doors, where police say as many as five people stood. The car stops after making it a short distance into the building.

The immediate arrest of the driver, who remains unidentified as of Wednesday morning, was seen on video from outside the 2nd District building.