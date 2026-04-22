Center City District Sips returns in June: Full list of participating bars and restaurants

The Brief CCD Sips returns to Center City every Wednesday from June 3 through August 26. Dozens of local bars and restaurants will offer after-work specials from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A preview event at The Patio is set for Wednesday, May 27.



Center City District Sips is back for summer, with dozens of Philadelphia bars and restaurants offering after-work specials every Wednesday from June 3 through August 26, according to Center City District.

What we know:

The official preview for CCD Sips will take place at The Patio, Dilworth Park’s new outdoor bar and restaurant, on Wednesday, May 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free for guests 21 and older.

The event will feature live DJ entertainment and showcase The Patio’s Sips menu, including $8 Hornitos Tequila cocktails, $7 Kim Crawford wine, $6 Truly Hard Seltzers and Sam Adams beer, $6 mocktails, and discounted appetizers.

"For more than two decades, CCD Sips has been woven into Center City's summer rhythm — a weekly invitation to stay after work, explore a new bar or restaurant, and make the kinds of connections that only happen when you stay a little longer," said Prema Katari Gupta, Center City District president and CEO.

The preview event gives attendees a first look at the newly expanded space just steps from City Hall.

What they're saying:

The program is designed to encourage people to explore new spaces, relax with colleagues and friends, and support local businesses during the summer months, according to Center City District.

Participating bars and restaurants will offer specials every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through August 26. The list of venues continues to grow, with updates available at ccdsips.com.

The current lineup includes:

• 1518 Bar & Grill

• Aki Nom Nom

• Balcony Bar

• Bar Bombon

• Barbuzzo Restaurant

• Bar-Ly Chinatown Sports Bar

• Bodega Bar & Kitchen

• Bud & Marilyn's

• Butcher Bar

• Capriccio Cafe & Bar at Cret Park

• Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

• Cellar Dog

• Charlie was a sinner.

• Chris' Jazz Cafe

• Darling Jack's Tavern

• Dear Daphni

• Devil's Alley

• Dolce Italian Philadelphia

• Double Knot

• Drinker's Pub

• F1 Arcade Philadelphia

• Flight Club

• Franky Bradley's| B.West

• Giuseppe & Sons

• Good Good Things

• Gran Caffe L'Aquila

• Hard Rock Cafe

• Harp & Crown

• Harper’s Garden

• Hi-Lo Taco Co.

• Independence Beer Garden

• Kissho House

• Ladder 15

• Lucy's Bar

• Marathon Grill

• Midnight & The Wicked

• Miss Saigon Restaurant & Lounge

• Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

• Pearl & Mary

• PJ Clarke's

• Prestige by Vesper

• Prunella

• Rhythm & Spirits

• Rockwell and Rose Steak & Cocktails

• Sampan

• Savu

• Strangelove's

• Taste Cheesesteak Bar

• Thanal Indian Tavern

• The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant

• The Continental Midtown

• The Lesieur

• The Mulberry on Arch

• The Patio

• Tir na nOg

• Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

• Topside Tavern

• Umami Steak and Sushi

• Vault XXVII

• Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

• Via Locusta

• Village Whiskey

• Walnut Garden

• Woody's

The program has been a Center City tradition since 2004, helping drive business during the summer and giving people a reason to stay downtown after work.

CCD Sips continues to add participants up to June 3, and the full list is available online.

What we don't know:

Details about additional participating venues and any changes to the schedule may be announced closer to June 3. Information about health and safety guidelines for this year’s events has not been specified.