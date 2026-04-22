Police ID suspect in 2024 Philadelphia shooting that left 1 dead, 8 hurt

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The Brief Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on the Fourth of July in 2024. A 19-year-old was killed in the shooting that also injured 9 others. Investigators say the shooting happened during a pop-up event that was advertised on social media and had moved around the city that night.



Philadelphia Police are working to locate a suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that left one person dead and eight others injured nearly two years ago.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police identified Naseem Sills, 19, as a suspect in the July 4, 2024 mass shooting.

That shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 1900 block of South Salford Street.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on the block and arrived to find Maurice Quain, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Eight other victims, ranging in age from 14 to 24, were also shot or grazed during the incident.

Dig deeper:

In the days following the shooting, investigators revealed that the shooting stemmed from a ‘pop-up’ event that moved throughout the city that night. The event had been advertised on social media and police tracked the event as it moved to various neighborhoods around the city.

Officers had dispersed the crowd from another location not long before the shooting happened.

Police said the victims were gathered on Salford Street when a gunman opened fire from the passenger side of a passing SUV.

At the scene, police recovered a total of 20 spent shell casings at the scene from three different firearms.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police did not release specific details about Sills alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

The motive also remains unknown at this time.

What you can do:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.