Weather Authority: Temperatures briefly rebound Thursday ahead of frigid weekend

After a bitter morning, Thursday will actually bring slightly warmer temperatures as the Delaware Valley braces for even colder temperatures this weekend.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for a milder day Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper-40s.

Friday, we’ll finally be back in the 50s with forecasted highs in the mid-50s.

Beginning Friday afternoon, those temperatures will begin to dip as an arctic blast reaches the area this weekend.

Saturday’s high isn’t expected to make it out of the 30s. Sunday, we’ll be lucky to get back into the 40s with some early morning sunshine that will eventually give way to clouds.

