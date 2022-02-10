Weather Authority: Thursday marks start of mild stretch, snow possible over the weekend

The Delaware Valley is in for a bit of a treat when it comes to Thursday’s forecast as highs are expected to rise into the 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures expected to hit the mid-50s by tonight.

The sunny and mild conditions are here to stay into the weekend with Friday also expected to reach the mid-50s.

Saturday will be even warmer with temperatures approaching the 60s before conditions take a turn on Sunday.

The FOX 29 Weather authority is tracking the potential for some snow Sunday with temperatures expected to plummet back into the 30s as a cold front moves through overnight.

So far, forecasters are only expecting any snow that falls to stick to grassy and untreated surfaces due to the warmer temperatures on Saturday. Accumulations will likely only amount to about a coating.

Any snow that will fall is expected to come between the early morning hours and early afternoon.

___

THURSDAY: Even milder. High: 55, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Stays mild. High: 56, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Spring break. High: 60, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Snow chance. High: 36, Low: 17

___

