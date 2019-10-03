Weather Authority: Thursday's cool down brings spotty showers

Thursday’s weather will be much cooler and much more damp than the past few days.

After record high temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday, a cold front brought showers and drastically cooler temperatures overnight.

After waking up to temperatures in the 60s Thursday morning, don’t expect things to warm up. FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for high temperatures to only reach the mid-60s.

You can also expect cloudy conditions with spotty showers Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will also be cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but we’re hoping for more sunshine by then.

For the latest forecast, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.