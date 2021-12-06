Weather Authority: Tracking chance of snow Wednesday



It's starting to get cold enough for snow on your Tuesday. Highs only make it to the low 40s. We'll start out with sunny skies in the morning, then you'll notice a lot more clouds in the sky late in the afternoon.

The clouds are coming in ahead of a piece of energy that will ride up the east coast. Most of its moisture with this energy will stay well south of us.

Now, the models still disagree if we get any snow. If we do get snow, plan right now for a coating to a 1 inch, and that happening late morning and through lunchtime.

In many cases when models disagree this much, this close to the day of the weather, it usually means little to none of that type of weather.

We will keep tracking the latest trends and update you on every newscast with the latest, most accurate information. Stay tuned to your Weather Authority on air, online, and on our app.

The sun's back on Thursday and highs are in the low 40s. Then, we get a bit soggy.

There will be a few showers Friday morning. Then, it's just cloudy in the afternoon. We'll have a few more showers here and there on Saturday, but it's not a washout. But, Sunday afternoon is the washout.

Despite the rain, it will be mild this weekend. You're looking at 66 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.

The rain's gone on Monday, so we'll start the workweek, next week sunny and dry in the low 50s.

