Weather Authority: Tuesday to be a refreshing change, bring sunny conditions to the Delaware Valley

Tuesday will be a refreshing change in the Delaware Valley after Monday brought humidity and scattered showers to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says Tuesday will be dry with lower humidity.

Temperatures will be below average in the 60s in the early morning and they are expected to rise to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will quickly rise later in the week with the possibility of a heat wave.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be back to average before hitting the 90s closer to the holiday weekend.

The next chance of rain and scattered showers are Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Warming up. High: 87, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 92, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95, Low: 72

SATURDAY: PM scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Early showers. High: 84, Low: 71

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 86, Low: 69