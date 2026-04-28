Unclaimed NJ lottery ticket worth nearly $6 million expires next month

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The Brief A New Jersey lottery ticket worth $5.9 million remains unclaimed. The ticket is set to expire next month. It was purchased in Essex County nearly a year ago.



Check the couch cushions, because time is running out for a lottery player to claim their prize!

What we know:

A New Jersey lottery ticket worth $5.9 million is set to expire in less than a month, on May 22.

The Pick-6 jackpot-winning ticket was sold nearly a year ago on May 22, 2025, at the Eisenhower Exxon on 550 Eaglerock Avenue in Roseland, Essex County.

The winning numbers are: 20, 21, 30, 31, 42, and 44.

The prize remains unclaimed, and will be put back into the lottery pool if no one comes forward within a year of the drawing.

What you can do:

The lottery is urging all players to check their tickets. You can scan them on the app, or enter the numbers manually online.