Unclaimed NJ lottery ticket worth nearly $6 million expires next month
NEW JERSEY - Check the couch cushions, because time is running out for a lottery player to claim their prize!
What we know:
A New Jersey lottery ticket worth $5.9 million is set to expire in less than a month, on May 22.
The Pick-6 jackpot-winning ticket was sold nearly a year ago on May 22, 2025, at the Eisenhower Exxon on 550 Eaglerock Avenue in Roseland, Essex County.
The winning numbers are: 20, 21, 30, 31, 42, and 44.
The prize remains unclaimed, and will be put back into the lottery pool if no one comes forward within a year of the drawing.
What you can do:
The lottery is urging all players to check their tickets. You can scan them on the app, or enter the numbers manually online.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Lottery.