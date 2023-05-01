Weather Authority: Tuesday to be cloudy, cool as temperatures gradually rise each day

After Monday's mild start to the month of May, Tuesday will be another cloudy and cool day before conditions gradually improve by the end of the week.

Forecasters say there will be significant cloud cover Tuesday as temperatures linger in the 50s throughout the day.

Temperatures for this time of year are in the 70s, but this week is seeing cooler temps.

Parts of western Pennsylvania are seeing snow showers as parts closer to the city are dealing with some unsettled showers.

Chances for more rain decrease throughout the week, setting the area up for a dry weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures are gradually rising each day until hitting the 70s over the weekend.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, temperatures are expected to rise back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 55, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: High: 54, Low: 44

THURSDAY: High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 44

SATURDAY: High: 67, Low: 46

SUNDAY: High: 73, Low: 49

MONDAY: High: 77, Low: 53