Weather Authority: Warm and humid Monday; stray shower possible
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm day Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.
"When a cold front comes through later on, heat and humidity in place means we could see thunderstorms, not unlike last night." said FOX 29's Sue Serio.
A mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected for the remainder of the week.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 88 Low: 56
TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 73 Low: 53
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 76 Low: 58
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 59