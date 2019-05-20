Weather Authority: Warm and humid Monday; stray shower possible

The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm day Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

"When a cold front comes through later on, heat and humidity in place means we could see thunderstorms, not unlike last night." said FOX 29's Sue Serio.

A mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected for the remainder of the week.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

MONDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 88 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 73 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 76 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 59