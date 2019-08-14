Weather Authority: Warm and humid Wednesday with scattered storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and humid Wednesday with scattered storms.

Storms may contain strong gusty winds, particularly during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 84 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Thursday before the region dries out this weekend.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 74