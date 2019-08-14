Weather Authority: Warm and humid Wednesday with scattered storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and humid Wednesday with scattered storms.
Storms may contain strong gusty winds, particularly during the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 84 degrees.
Thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Thursday before the region dries out this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 71
THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 71
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 71
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 74
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 74