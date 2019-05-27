Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Memorial Day

A pleasant Memorial Day is in the forecast for the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s with low dewpoints in Philadelphia. Down the shore, temperatures will be in the upper-70s.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s and low 90s for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation may return to the forecast by Wednesday with some afternoon storms.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 79 Low: 62

WEDNDESDAY: Sunny with afternoon storms. High: 85 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 82 Low: 78