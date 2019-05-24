Weather Authority: Warm, dry for the holiday weekend

Expand / Collapse search

PHILADELPHIA - The holiday weekend looks like it will be quite pleasant with clear skies and warmer temperatures in the forecast!

Friday will be a nice kick-off to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday, we may see some clouds, but we will have highs approaching 80 degrees.

Come Sunday, temperatures will really heat up with some parts of our area potentially seeing temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Memorial day will stay warm and dry with highs in the mid-80s!

With all that sunshine on the way, don’t forget your sunblock if you’re planning on spending time outdoors.