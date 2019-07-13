Weather Authority: Warm, sunny weekend on tap across region

Saturday will kick off a weekend full of sunshine and warm seasonable tempratures.

Morning temps in Philadelphia will start in the high 70s and climb as Saturday continues. By 3 p.m. thermometers in the city will top out at 89 under clear skies. Night time temperatures will cool to a high of 72 in the city with mostly clear skies.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Towards the shore, ocean breeze will cool the air to an slightly more comfortable 83 degrees with sun. Similarly, north of the city temperatures will reach an enjoyable 82.

Sunday will features nearly identical conditions to Saturday's sun splashed weather. Highs will break into the 90s, with a low of 72. This trend will continue through Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday storms from Hurricane Barry could make their way into the Philadelphia region.