Weather Authority: Wednesday storms to bring relief from triple-digit temps

Temperatures that feel like they're over 100 will stick around through Tuesday night, until Wednesday's showers and thunderstorms break the heatwave.

Forecasters say the heat and humidity combined made temperatures feel like 105 across the Delaware Valley and even down most of the East Coast.

A weak front will move in as storms roll through parts of Chester County on Wednesday. Norristown, Newtown, and Abington are in for some heavy downpours, forecasters say.

Overnight temperatures will drop in to the 70s with a few scattered storms, which could stick around for Thursday, too.

Wednesday will mark the ninth day of the heatwave with the high expected to be 91. Temperatures will linger in the 80s for the rest of the week.

The weekend is expected to be sunny and pleasant.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Storms. High: 91, Low: 77

THURSDAY: Still a chance. High: 90, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 65

SUNDAY: A beauty. High: 85, Low: 64

MONDAY: Still nice. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Storm chance. High: 84, Low: 68