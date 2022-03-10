Weather Authority: Weekend storm to bring rain, snow after mild end of the week

Sunshine and milder temperatures will return to the area Thursday with a mix of spotty clouds after a chilly morning.

Forecasters expect seasonable temperatures Thursday with highs in the 50s in most areas.

A similar day will follow on Friday with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees.

The script will flip on Saturday as a large system of rain and snow is expected to engulf the Delaware Valley throughout the day. The FOX 29 Weather Authority says most can expect the system to start out with rain and average temperatures.

Temperatures will crash Saturday afternoon causing most of the precipitation to change over to wet snow.

The storm is expected to linger until late in the evening and leave behind a blustery chill with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

Forecasted snowfall totals should become clearer as Saturday approaches.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Rain to snow. High: 51, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 22

