Weather Authority: Wind advisories in effect for chilly Friday
PHILADELPHIA - Wind advisories are in effect Friday as a cold front that brought overnight storms moves offshore, leaving blustering winds behind.
FOX 29’s Sue Serio says winds gusts may get as high as 45-50 mph, with conditions gradually calming in the afternoon.
It will really be feeling like fall with a high of just 52 degrees Friday.
The weekend will be much clearer and less windy with more highs in the mid-50s.
