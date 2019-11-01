Weather Authority: Wind advisories in effect for chilly Friday

Wind advisories are in effect Friday as a cold front that brought overnight storms moves offshore, leaving blustering winds behind.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says winds gusts may get as high as 45-50 mph, with conditions gradually calming in the afternoon.

It will really be feeling like fall with a high of just 52 degrees Friday.

The weekend will be much clearer and less windy with more highs in the mid-50s.

