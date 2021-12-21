Weather Authority: Windy, cold Wednesday with peaks of sunshine

If you don't have the FOX29 Weather Authority App, download it. You can zoom right down to your street on the radar and play the same future radar we have here at the station.

We bring that up because we're tracking some showers tonight. They'll wrap up by sunrise, so it's dry for the morning commute. The clouds will start breaking up during rush hour, and it's sunny later in the morning.

Under partly sunny skies, it'll start getting windy around lunchtime on Wednesday. Those winds will make that high of 46 feel like the 30s. The wind will still be cranking in the evening. You're looking at 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

After a windy start to the night, the winds will gradually come down after midnight, and it won't be windy on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are quiet with partly sunny skies, so you're in good shape for any errands or shopping!

Thursday is chilly, though. We spend much of the day in the 30s before hitting a high in the low 40s. Then, up our temps go. 48 on Friday and how about 52 on Christmas?

Now, we will have a few showers on Christmas Day. It's not a washout, but an occasional sprinkle or quick shower will be an inconvenience. Expect a quick shower in the morning on Sunday, the first day of Kwanzaa. In the afternoon, the sun's back and so are some low 50s.

We start the workweek next week with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter