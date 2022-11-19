Weather Authority: Winter chill descends on Delaware Valley with bone-chilling temps, wind

The Delaware Valley is waking up to winter’s chill in November and will see the coldest weather since March.

Highs in the region won’t make it out of the 30s, but making matters worse, if you don’t like the cold, the wind will be a factor throughout the day.

Winds will drop off after sunset, but temperatures will plunge Sunday night into Monday into the upper teens to lower 20s, under clear skies.

Temperatures will then begin to moderate a bit, seeing 50s by Thanksgiving.

Looking ahead, rain could be a factor by Black Friday.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get weather alerts in your area.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Windy, cold. High: 36, Low: 24

MONDAY: Still windy. High: 42, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Not windy. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 54, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving. High: 54, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 52, Low: 44