Weather Authority: Winter Storm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Mercer Counties

The first blast of winter has arrived and brings changes and updates to the Delaware Valley's forecast.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning to include Bucks, Montgomery and Mercer Counties from 6a.m. Monday, December 2 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 3. Snow could total 3 to 6 inches, in some locations.

Areas to the north of Philadelphia such as the Poconos can expect a steadier dose of snow that could accumulate upwards of 10 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware County, Chester County, Berks County in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Ocean Counties in New Jersey from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Snow totals, in some locations, could accumulate 2 to 4 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Carbon County and Monroe County until 1 a.m. Tuesday.